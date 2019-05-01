Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A violent clash between two rival cult groups in Akpoha community, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has left two persons dead, one in coma and over 10 houses burnt.

While one of the victims identified as Ikpor, 18, was said to be lying unconscious in an undisclosed hospital, another victim, Ukpai, 27, was killed.

Body of an unidentified victim was discovered by the villagers near a river in the community.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened last Sunday.

Confirming the development in Abakaliki, the Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police have swung into action to fish out the perpetrators.

Odah said angry villagers took laws into their hands by setting the houses of the suspected cultists ablaze, adding that the state police have arrested five persons in connection to the incident.

Although the police spokesperson told Daily Sun that only five houses were burnt by the villagers, sources in the area disclosed that more than 10 houses were razed by angry villagers.

“On April 28, 2019, there was a cult related activity at Akpoha, at about 10:00pm. The cult clash claimed the life of Ukpai, aged 27, while Ikpor, aged 18 was beaten to coma.

“The residential homes of all the cult boys in that village were set ablaze by the villagers. They took laws into their hands and set houses ablaze.

“The acting area commander of Afikpo Area Command headquarters said he led a patrol team with SARS and moved into the village. They were able to calm the situation and as I am talking to you, five persons have been arrested in connection to the incident,” she said.

The police spokesperson lamented the widespread cult related activities in the state and appealed to relevant stakeholders to look into the matter with a view to proffering solution to the menace.

“We have communal crises and also cult related activities in Ebonyi State. Everywhere you go in the state you see everybody practicing cultism. What is happening? What is the benefit,” she queried.