Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have confirmed the arrest of two persons who admitted lacing food for guests at wedding ceremony with substances said to be poisonous.

According to a press statement by the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, “on April 4, 2020, at about 18:00hrs, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mani, that one Musa Suleiman, aged 25 years of Ali Yaba village, Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State conspired with one Shafa’atu Sirajo, aged 20 years of the same address and administered a noxious substance, known in Hausa as “ZAQAMI” in the food that was served to guests at a wedding ceremony.

“Consequently, 19 persons who ate the food fell ill and became unconscious.

“The DPO and his team evacuated the victims to Mani General Hospital for treatment.

“Two of the victims, Bilkisu Surajo, female, aged 20 years, and Ibrahim Sani, aged 13, years both of Niger Republic, were confirmed dead by the attending physician while the rest were admitted for treatment.

“The suspects, Musa Suleiman and Shafa’atu Sirajo, have been arrested and they confessed to the commission of the offence.

” Investigation is ongoing.”