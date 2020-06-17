Christopher Oji

Two children died while four others were injured after a building collapsed at house 49 ,Gafari Balogun street,Ogudu area of Lagos .

The building collapsed at about 12 pm after a heavy downpour .

A staff of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency who spoke on the condition of annonimity said many people were still trapped .

According to him , the agency received a distress call at 12:40 pm about a collapsed building at Ogudu area of the state and raced to the scene where dead bodies of two children were recovered while two others were rescued and rushed to the hospital,” as I am talking to you ,we don’t know the number of persons trapped. Residents are confused and can not give us the real number of persons that were inside the rubbles or those who went out before the building collapsed. We are have conflicting stories,so we are not sure of the real casualities”.

However, the Director-General /Chief Executive officer , LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu , maintained that only two children died in the building collapse . He said that the collapse was as a result of a mud slide at the rear of the building caused by heavy rainfall.

” The emergency agencies were informed that two children, one male, and one female were trapped and we immediately commenced a search and rescue operation. Unfortunately, two were found dead and their remains are being transported to the mortuary.

Integrity testing will be carried out on the remainder of the building which has now been cordoned off”.