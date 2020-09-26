Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two persons including a nine year old boy have been confirmed killed in a renewed boundary war between the people of Obeagu Ibom in Amachi community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state and their neighbours of Eja, Apiamkpum and Ijaga Oruenya communities in Obubra local government area of Cross River state.

It was gathered that the age long boundary dispute between the two states started again on Wednesday when suspected warlords from the Cross River side allegedly invaded the Ebonyi community, killing two persons, razing many houses and abducting three persons.

Sources in the area told our correspondent that the suspected assailants from Cross River took over the Ebonyi community on the night of Wednesday and burnt down many homes before police came in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the sources said “the warlords from Cross River took over our community on Wednesday and were shooting sporadically. According to the information I have for now, two persons were killed while three others are missing, for now. The warlords also burned down many houses. Our community people have relocated to the neighboring communities to avoid another attack. But on Thursday police succeeded in entering the village under attack at Obeagu Ibom village.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack, adding that it was initially difficult for the police to enter the community as warlords barricaded access to the area. Odah however said calm has returned to the communities.

