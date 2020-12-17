From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tension is brewing in Igboukwu and Ekwulobia communities in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State following the alleged killing of two commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as okada riders, by the police.

It was gathered that the first victim was killed on Tuesday night at a police checkpoint in Igboukwu while the second victim was killed by the police at Ekwulobia Police Station when angry protesters besieged the police station on Wednesday.

Daily Sun gathered that trouble started when the murdered okada man, who is said to be an indigene of Ebonyi State, allegedly refused to give N50 bribe to the policemen who mounted a roadblock on that road.

According to sources, policemen attached to the Igboukwu station were allegedly in the habit of extorting commercial drivers and motorcyclists plying that road.

Angered by the ugly development, okada riders in Ekwulobia and Igboukwu teamed up to protest the killing. Daily Sun gathered that when they got to Ekwulobia Police Station, policemen opened fire on them, killing one in the process.

Some of the protesters, according to witnesses, sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

It was gathered that these two incidents infuriated the protesters, who in turn set the police stations on fire. Igboukwu Police Station was equally burnt while police officers in the stations fled.

In a statement, police public relations officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered the detention of the policemen in Igboukwu, who partook in the alleged incident.