Two persons were feared killed and four others injured in renewed hostilities between Odekpe and Allah/Onugwa communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The latest clash was at a refugee camp setup in Igbamaka village, Ilushi community in Edo State by some residents of Allah/Onugwa community who had fled from their community since their battle started .

Odekpe and Allah/Onugwa communities have been at war over a parcel of land in their boundary area and ever since the battle started many people have been killed and properties destroyed.

Also, a policeman who joined his colleagues to the Odekpe community on a peace mission has been missing and has not been found at the time of filing this report.

A resident of Allah/Onugwa, Mr David Uzor, told Daily Sun that warlords suspected to have operated from the Odekpe community invaded the refugee camp setup by his people in the Edo community and abducted his uncle. He alleged that the invaders who stormed the area with about six speed boats later killed his uncle.

“About six days ago, Odekpe people came in their numbers into the community where my people are taking refuge. When they arrived, they began to shoot sporadically and chased everybody away.

“They got hold of my uncle, Anthony Uzor, and took him away to their Odekpe community and killed him. They killed him slowly. They first cut off the two hands and legs before they cut off the throat.

“They alleged that our people killed one of their own but when the truth came out the following day after they killed Anthony, it happened that the man was killed by somebody from Edo State over some issues”, Uzor narrated.

Uzor further alleged that the attackers “shot one Igbamaka villager. About four persons from the village were injured. They also beat up three Igbamaka women and collected their phones.”

But a community leader in Odekpe, Chief Austen Anerah, punctured Uzor’s allegations saying that Allah/Onugwa warlords first killed one of their sons, Goddy Chukwuemeka.

He accused Allah/Onugwa people of “fabricating lies to attract sympathy from the police and the concerned public.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, SP Haruna Mohammed, told Daily Sun that the incident took place outside their jurisdiction and that the concerned parties should approach the nearest police station in Edo State where the incident happened.