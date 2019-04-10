Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Two people were reportedly killed in Amata Igboeze community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during a traditional marriage ceremony between the community and their in-laws from Nenwe community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This was disclosed by Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, at Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, during a security meeting involving heads of various security agencies in the state and some communities which have recorded inter-communal clashes lately.

The governor said he cut short his trip abroad where he was negotiating business and economic packages that would benefit his people just to rush home to quell the situation before it degenerated further.

He expressed sadness over the series of killings and violence going on some parts of the state as well as the boundary dispute between a community Ohaukwu Local Government Area in the state and its neighbouring Agila, in Ado Local Governmen Area of Benue State and vowed to do everything possible to bring the situation to an end.

Umahi said: “I first heard of the man they butchered in Amasiri.

“Then I heard of the three people killed at Nwida Market. Then I heard about the two people that were stabbed to death at Onicha Igboeze.

“People came to marry from Aninri and due to little misunderstanding the visitors were butchered to death too.

“I also heard about the Benue problem and I read online when the Deputy Governor threatened to suspend any appointee found wanting. I was encouraged by that.

“Then, lastly, this ugly incident of roasting eight people including a woman and a small child.

“I was told that they were from the same family in Ikwo.

“I think I am told also that there were other three people that were killed on motorcycle which means that I don’t really have all the figures,” Umahi lamented.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loveth Odah, said the police was aware of about six people who sustained injuries following fallout from the wedding but said that it was not aware if any of the victims later died.

The PPRO, who described the incident as an assault occasioning harm, insisted only one person was stabbed while others were injured.

She said that some suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime even as investigation has commenced.

Meanwhile, two students of Command Secondary School in Nkwoagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki, yesterday, caused serious stampede in Nkwoagu Market when they scaled the fence and jumped into the business place.

The traders who were already living in fear following the recent attack in the boundary area between Ikwo and Izzi communities in which eight persons were reported killed, taught that the persons had come for reprisal attack; hence, the stampede.

Confirming the development, Odah said the two students jumped the fence because they didn’t have gate pass.

She said: “Two students of Army Day Secondary School (Command Secondary School in Nkwoagu) jumped through the fence into the Nkwoagu Market to buy something. It is a fence that demarcates the school and the market. So, as soon as they jumped down into the market, some people started running.

“The people were already afraid of a possible reprisal attack from their neighbouring community which they are fighting with. That was what happened in Nkwoagu today.

“As soon as they landed, the market people picked race thinking that it was the warriors from either Ikwo or Izzi that came to kill them. People are afraid because two out the people that died were innocent people going to the market.

“The police officer’s wife that they killed was picked a metre away from the market. She was just innocently going to the market”, she said.