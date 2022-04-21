From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Tuesday night, ambushed the convoy of the member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Musa Agah Avia, at Twin Hill, in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident left two people dead.

Avia, who was elected under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February Jos North/Bassa by-election, had gone home with his wife, children and a friend in one vehicle.

A statement signed by the National Secretary General of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Danjuma Dickson Auta, noted that the lawmaker was inside the car with his wife, two kids, personal assistant, driver and a friend, Hon Hwenke Tuhu, in his own car.

The statement said they all escaped, but his car was battered and shattered with gunshot bullets.

“It was gathered that two other people who were on motorcycles ahead of the lawmaker’s vehicle first encountered the ambush and have been confirmed killed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident and said two people were robbed of their motorcycles in Miango Bassa Local Government Area and shot by the gunmen.

He noted that the victims died when they were being conveyed to the hospital by the police.

Ogaba also confirmed the attack on the member of the House of Representatives, Musa Agah Avia, in which his car was battered with gunshots.

He said the Police Commissioner has gone to visit the lawmaker and ascertain the level of damage.