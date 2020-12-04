From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Two persons yesterday were feared killed while over 26 others were kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Edo State.

It was learnt that the incident happened at Obagie community on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

Source said the deceased include a member of the local vigilante and one of the passengers in the commercial bus, which was used to block the road by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen who came out from the bush forced the commercial bus to stop at gunpoint.

Daily Sun also gathered that the gunmen after forcing the bus to stop, kidnapped 26 persons and took them into the bush while they blocked the road with the bus. The Edo State police public relations officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.