From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two persons were killed yesterday morning, as gunmen attacked another police station in Ebonyi.

Daily Sun gathered that gunmen numbering over 20 attacked Ugbodo Police station in Ebonyi local government area of the state, killing a police officer on duty.

It was gathered that the gunmen attempted to raze down the station, but were repelled by policemen on duty.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident in a statement, yesterday, added that one of the gunmen was equally gunned down in a shoot-out with the police.

She disclosed that one Ak-47 rifle was recovered from the killed gunman.

Odah disclosed that the policeman killed was a mobile policeman.

Odah, in the statement, said: “At 1200hrs, hoodlums driving in a Mitsubishi L300 Bus, numbering about 20, some came on foot through the back fence, attacked Ugbuodo Divisional Headquarters in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, who immediately opened fire, shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty.

“But they were swiftly challenged and repelled back. In the gun battle that ensued, one of the attackers was killed, his AK47 rifle, GSM Phone and Jackknife recovered, while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.

“However, one Mobile Police Personnel paid the supreme price.”