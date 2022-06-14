From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Factional thugs on Tuesday clashed in Osogbo, Osun State, and two persons lost their lives.

It was gathered that the thugs had engaged in physical fight over leadership claim, causing panic in some parts of Osogbo, the state capital.

The incident which happened at the Asoje compound, Balogun Agoro Street, Osogbo, was said to have led to the vandalization of office of the Amotekun corps.

While the thugs alleged that the Amotekun corps chased and shot at them, the corps said that the thugs killed themselves during leadership tussle.

A source claimed that two groups of hoodlums clashed and Amotekun corps fired a shot upon their arrival thus leading to the death of two persons while another person was injured.

Findings showed that the thugs took the corpses to the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo in protest and the policemen took the corpses away upon their arrival.

It was gathered that the thugs in apparent anger, stormed the office of Amotekun and vandalized their property.

The Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who spoke to our correspondent, refuted the claim that his men shot at the thugs, saying “we only arrested one of them.”

He said, “the thugs have been fighting themselves since Saturday, they have been killing themselves. Police have been looking for some of them and we help them to make an arrest.

“We arrested one of them around 10:15am Tuesday around Balogun Agoro area, Osogbo, and handed him over to the police. We did not shoot anybody. If we do that, stray can hit market women around the area.

“When we are chasing some of those hoodlums, the car of their leader, named Emir, was tolled by police to their station.

“One Lekan led hoodlums numbering about 30 to my house to vandalize property. They used axes on my gates, shattered glasses and destroyed some vehicles,” he added.