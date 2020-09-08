Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons lost their lives yesterday as purported members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Hausa youths clashed in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The spokesman of the northern community in Rivers State, Musa Saidu, confirmed the incident to a journalist in Port Harcourt.

He said that he could not ascertain the reason behind the attack and called on the police to arrest those behind the dastardly act.

However, the police public relations officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), told the reporter that he could not confirm the number of casualties, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had ordered deployment of crack team to Oyigbo to restore normalcy and apprehend the persons behind the heinous operation.

Also, Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Gerald Oforji, condemned the attack and appealed to Hausa residents in the area to remain calm and law-abiding.

Oforji, who spoke on a radio station programme in Port Harcourt, said that he had directed that with effect from today, all motorcycle and tricycle operators in Oyigbo should not operate beyond 8pm.