Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least two persons were killed and several houses burnt when gunmen suspected to be tribal militia attacked Ibua village along Wukari-Ibi road in Ibi local government area of Taraba on Thursday night.

Taraba State Police public relations officer, DSP David Misal who confirmed the attack told our correspondent that gunmen suspected to be Jukun youths carried out the attack.

“Information available to us indicates that gunmen suspected to be Jukun youths attacked a Tiv village in Ibi local government area and killed two persons. Some thatch houses were also burnt in the attack believed to be (as a result of ) the lingering crisis between the Jukun and the Tiv in the area. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ibi is leading a team of police officers on a manhunt of the attackers,” he said.

Residents who spoke to our correspondent said the attackers invaded the village at 7:30pm, killing two persons and injuring many others. Mr. Orhembaga Iaregh who spoke on the phone said the attackers invaded the village at about 7:30pm and shot sporadically before burning the community.

Another eyewitness, Terngu Deior told our correspondent that he was sitting in front of his house when suddenly he saw armed men trooping into the village from Wukari axis. “I escaped through the back door and ran to the nearby police check point but there was nobody to report to,” he said.

The crisis between the two dominant tribes in the state started since April last year, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and loss of property before intervention from the federal government and concerted efforts by the state government brought relative calm late last year after both sides agreed to a ceasefire which is now violated by the current attack.