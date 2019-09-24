Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two persons, including a graduate who recently completed the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme, Irale Obas, have been reportedly killed in a cult reprisal in Iyakpi, near Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The killings were said to have occurred at different locations on Sunday in the community, following an earlier killing of Sikiru Jeliu on Saturday night by a rival cult group.

The reprisal was sequel to the murder of a brother to a leader of one of the confraternities, whose identity was allegedly mistaken.

It was gathered that the leader of the cult group was the target of the rival group but his younger brother, who looked like him, was killed.

The incident, which occurred about a fortnight ago, reportedly sparked off the war between the Aye and Jurist confraternities, which has so far claimed four lives.

The cult war is said to have thrown the community into tension with youths running for safety.

Besides, the killings have also affected commerce in the busy community said to be home to many students of Auchi Polytechnic as businesses and residents shut their doors at 7pm on Sunday evening.