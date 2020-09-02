By: Beifoh Osewele

Two persons were confirmed dead in a road accident at the Anthony (inward Gbagada) area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

Several persons were also injured in the crash which involved two tipper trucks, a loaded tanker and a commercial bus.

The accident resulted in a traffic gridlock and left commuters stranded.



As at midnight, emergency responders including the LRU ambulance, Lasambus, the police and the fire service had rescued six of the people trapped in the commuter bus.



Bodies of two female were taken to the morgue why those injured were given first aid and rushed to the hospital.

Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the accident and said recovery and rescue efforts were continuing.