Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

At least two persons were feared dead, yesterday, in a communal clash between Araromi Obu community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and Ikale in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Also, about 10 persons were said to have sustained serious injuries in the clash involving members of the two communities.

It was learnt that tension is already mounting in the two neighbouring communities over the ownership of a parcel of land located between the two towns.

Already, a case has been instituted between the two communities before a state High Court in Akure.

The people from Ikale community allegedly invaded Araromi Obu and prevented the people of the area, who are mainly farmers, from going to farm, a situation which ignited a clash.

Some houses were reportedly razed in the two towns while the clash lasted.

The source explained that the Ikale people have been threatening to forcefully take back the land following a court ruling which favoured them, despite the appeal filed by the Araromi Obu community.

He said those injured during the attack have been transferred to an undisclosed hospital, saying the Comprehensive Health Centre in the community cannot handle the situation.

He said the Ikale people also invaded Ago Alaye village and destroyed houses and vehicles belonging to Araromi Obu indigenes living in the village.

Also, the source said indigenes of the community have fled their homes for fear of being attacked.

The people of Araromi Obu had earlier raised the alarm over plot to invade the disputed land by Ikales, despite filing an appeal to challenge the ruling of the lower court.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Araromi Obu Development Committee, Bisoye Monebi, condemned the invasion, saying the people carted away farm produce and drove away people from their farms.

He said the development nearly led to communal clash “but for the maturity of the community heads, necessitating the intervention of the state police command.”

Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Femi Joseph, who confirmed the development, said mobile policemen had been drafted to the communities to restore peace.

He said: “I am aware that they are fighting and we have drafted our men to the area to restore normalcy. Some people have been arrested by our men in connection with the crisis.

“We have been able to restore peace while the command has begun investigation.”