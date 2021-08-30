From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two persons have been killed in Alapata village, Modakeke, Osun State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, at a farm via Modakeke.

The victims, a man and a woman, were said to be working in their farm when the assailants killed them.

It was gathered that a woman, whose name was not ascertained, escaped from the assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said two persons have been arrested in connection with the killings.

Opalola said the police were making serious efforts to arrest other perpetrators and arraign them in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Five farmers were killed in Toro village, Modakeke, on Friday, August 20.

Their killers are yet unknown.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.