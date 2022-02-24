From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday was marred by violence as two persons, Toheeb Agoro and Aremo Olamide, were killed during the exercise.

It was gathered that the victims were killed in Iwo during the election to select delegates for the governorship primary of the party.

“The incident happened at ward 14, Oke Oba 1, Agberire, Iwo, in the morning. A vehicle was raised down in front of the party secretariat in Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government where Olamide was shot dead during the exercise. Olamide who was shot and taken to the hospital, died in the evening,” an eyewitness said.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed the deaths.

“During the party delegate congress, they hacked two people in Agberire in Iwo Local Government Area. One of them died while the other is currently responding to treatment. The incident happened around 1:30 pm when one Amaoo Oyeniyi led a gang of political thugs in two Korope, commercial bus, to the venue of the congress in Agberire. They started to attack party members with broken bottles and cutlasses.”