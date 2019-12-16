Christopher Oji

Two persons have been killed and many others injured during cult war in Ijesha/ Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos.

Properties worth millions of Naira were also destroyed during the battle for supremacy by two warring groups.

Already, 75 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the war which started on Sunday night, escalated on Monday.

According to Elkana: “On Sunday, at about 11:41hours, the police received a distress call that there was a gun shot at Pako, Aguda canal. On getting to the scene, the police found the body of Alagodo, a follower of Eluku, who is currently in the prison over violent crimes.

“On Monday, at about 08;30hours some hoodlums from Ijesha, in what looked like a revenge mission stormed Aguda in large number with cutlasses, bottles and other dangerous weapons. The hoodlums destroyed about 22 shops and vandalised some vehicles. Some hoodlums from Aguda equally reacted. One of the hoodlums from Aguda, Timileyin Odulana, was injured by the hoodlums from Ijesha. He was rushed to the military hospital Yaba, were he was confirmed dead.

“Police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha divisions were mobilised to the scene. The situation was brought under control. But 75 suspects from both sides were arrested. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, the Command has intensified patrols and surveillance within the affected areas.