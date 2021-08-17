Two persons were feared killed and many injured when two warring cult groups clashed at Ilupeju area of Lagos.

The war of supremacy which started on Monday night at Mushin escalated yesterday along Adesiyan and Shyllon axis in Ilupeju.

Daily Sun gathered that suspected Aiye cult member known as Plantain was alleged to have opened fire at the bar while drunk, killing an Eiye cultists and leaving three others injured.

Angered by the shooting, the Eiye cult group, it was gathered, trailed Plantain to his Mushin neighbourhood on Monday morning where they attacked anyone on sight until they were dispersed by police operatives.

Not satisfied, the hoodlums were said to have returned around 11pm on Monday and torched about 60 vehicles, burnt houses and looted shops belonging to innocent traders.

The war escalated yesterday to the Illupeju area where some rival members went to hide.

The urchins, who were alleged to be members of Aiye and Eiye confratanities also looted goods belonging to traders. Witnesses said there were sporadic shooting late Monday night in the area which forced residents to remain indoors throughout yesterday while shop owners hastily closed down for business.

The witnesses said that two persons were shot dead while others sustained matchet wounds.

Kazeem Onilemo, a resident, alleged that some members of the warring factions came from Mushin while others were from adjourning communities in Shomolu. He said: “There has been tension in the area since Saturday when some strange faces were seen going round some areas notorious for crimes.”