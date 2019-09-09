John Adams, Minna

Two persons were feared killed in a violence that erupted during the local government election primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State on Saturday.

This brings to three the number of people that have died in politically motivated violence in the state. Last Saturday, a middle-aged man was killed in Kagara, headquarter of Rafi Local Government Areal in a build up to the party primary.

The Saturday violence which claimed the lives of two persons occurred in Kuta, headquarter of Shiroro Local Government Area. Although, the Niger State Police Command confirmed that only one person was killed, an eyewitness said the fracas claimed the lives of two youths.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna said the conduct of the primary went peacefully, but trouble broke out after thugs said to be loyal to one of the aspirants, and having realised that the results were not in their favour, blocked the road, attacked the vehicle of the returning officer and burnt motorcycles.

He said the police had to do everything possible to whisk the returning officer to safety and to protect the results of the election. He said the action of the police angered the youths who proceeded to the police station at Kuta in their numbers to set it ablaze.

He said it was while the police were trying to contain the mob that one person lost his life. APC chairman in Shiroro Council, Mr Peter Kaburu also told Daily Sun that two persons were killed and four injured.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial, Sani Musa has condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

In a press release issued yesterday, Musa said the incidence was unhealthy for political development in the state.

He said politics was not a do-or-die affair, and that politicians must imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said losers must learn to accept defeat while winners must be magnanimous in victory.