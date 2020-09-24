TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons including one in his early 20s identified as Michael, have lost their lives as two cult groups clashed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also, two others, whose identities could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, were battle to survive after they received several matchet cuts during the cult clash.

Sources said they were killed at different locations in Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun gathered that Michael died instantly at the scene of incident at Railway market, Mile 1 Diobu area of Port Harcourt; while two others, who sustained life-threatening injuries were taken away by their friends.

It was further gathered that the armed youths stormed the railway market around 1pm yesterday, and shot sporadically into the air to scare away the traders before attacking their targets.

One of the traders, who did not want to be mentioned, said the deceased (Michael), left behind a pregnant girlfriend and an 11-month-old child.

The trader said: “Michael, who should be in his late 20s, has a pregnant girlfriend and a child that is about 11 months old. He lived and worked here in railway market carrying load for traders. But, the other boys were rushed away by their friends, one of them was cut on his head, while the other’s hand was chopped off”.

The second person was butchered to death at Bishop Okoye Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, in a reprisal attack.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP) has confirmed the incident to journalists.

Omoni added that the command had initiated an investigation into the incidents.