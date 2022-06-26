By Agatha Emeadi

Two students of Kings College, Lagos, Ernest Akachukwu Okechukwu and Ayomide Oduneye have won the $2,000 award and scholarship to fund their education in their choice of universities in Nigeria courtesy of the Kings College Old Boys Association North America/ Canada’ (KCOBANA).

The sum of $1,OOO was handed over to each of the students who satisfied the requirements of the KCOBANA.

Presenting the awards, President of KCOBANA, Dr. Val Odife, a US-trained paediatrician and Medical Director of Nursing and Rehab Facilities in New York and Massachusetts, United States said: “The scholarship is very prestigious. In

2018, the alumni body in USA and Canada agreed that the best way to give back to our alma mater is through a scholarship process. I am glad doing this because this was my school (1982-1988).

“We can never pay enough compared to what the school did for us. We therefore had to create an endowment fund through which we are able to give out a yearly scholarship to students.”

The president said the target was to get more funds and award to more students, explaining that the $1000 per student was a one-time thing to support them at the entry level. He promised that the alumni body would increase the number of students in the future.

While appreciating the teachers, he further promised that their rewards were in the pipeline, adding, “it takes great teachers to produce great students.”

The Principal of the college, Andrew Ali Agada, charged other students to strive and win the award next year.