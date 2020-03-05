Two men who allegedly stole an iPhone 7 worth ,N150,000, on Thursday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Rilwan Olusiji, 20 and Muyiwa Adesola, 20, labourers in Ketu Market with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan.10 at Olowopopo Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

Okeh alleged that the defendants snatched the phone from the complainant, Mrs Ifeoluwa Olujobi’s car at a traffic stop.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Akinde admitted the defendants to bail in the N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Akinde adjourned the case until March 19 for mention.(NAN)