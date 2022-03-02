From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Renewed crisis between Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State has claimed two lives, Benue State Police Command has confirmed.

It was gathered that the renewed violent clashes which started on Monday has left several houses burnt, while thousands of residents of the communities have also died to safer havens.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, yesterday evening, the police disclosed that the current crisis in the area came about following news that the house of a deceased retired police officer had been razed.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Wale Abass, is miffed by the lawless behaviour of members of the two warring communities despite efforts of Benue state government to nip it in the bud and maintain peace.

“The police and other stakeholders condemn this mischievous act and have deployed police teams to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”

While reiterating the commitment of the CP to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, Anene said the police boss has also advised the warring brothers who speak the same language to seek Alternative Dispute Resolution strategies to resolve their matter, instead of going to war against each other.

