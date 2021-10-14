From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two masquerades identified as Sheriff Ojo and Muhammad Lukman have been apprehended for allegedly stealing 370,000.00.

The two masquerades were also alleged to have inflicted injuries on one Adinoyi Mohammed, the owner of the money.

The two suspects allegedly carried out the dastardly act at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odulami, confirmed the incident.

She said the two suspects committed the offence at the Melenge area of Ipele.

She said that “the two suspects paraded themselves as masquerades, inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed and dispossessed him of N370,000.00, a handset valued at N32,000.00 and a shirt valued N2,500.00.

“They also inflicted injury on the victim’s father, Saliu Ajayi. Two cutlasses, charms and masquerade clothes were recovered from them.

“The two suspects have been arrested and will soon be charged to court,” she added.

