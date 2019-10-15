Two men, who allegedly broke into a phone shop and stole phones and accessories worth N635,000 on Tuesday, appeared before an Agbowa-Ikosi Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The two defendants, Nejib Nuru, 20, and Shefiu Nafiu, 19, whose occupation and address were not stated, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and theft.

They, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

The prosecutor, Insp Yomi Egunjobi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 12 at 1:00 a.m. at Oko-Ito community, Ikorodu.

He said that the they conspired to burgle a phone shop belonging to one Mrs Mary Ogunbadejo and stole 47 different types of phone, 187 phone batteries and other phone accessories, all worth N635, 000.

“The vigilance group in the area caught the duo as they were carting away the loot,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 309(1) (2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for theft, 309 (1) (2) attracts seven years imprisonment for burglary while 411 prescribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Magistrate A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendants N100, 000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

Further hearing on the case was fixed for Nov. 7. (NAN)