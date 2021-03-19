Two men, Temitayo Olatunji, 28 and Oluwaseun Thomas, 25, were on Friday docked at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating two men with sticks.

The defendants, whose addresses are unknown, are facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage.

The prosecution counsel, ASP. Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 14, at about 11 p.m., at Iyana Ajara, Badagry area of Lagos.

The prosecutor said the defendants assaulted one Sunday Hunja and Rasheed Abdul-Rahmon by hitting them with sticks on the head and mouth respectively thereby inflicting serious injuries all over their bodies.

“The defendants allegedly damaged one dispatched rider motorcycle valued at N550, 000 and two cartons of empty bottles valued at N6, 000.

“The total amount is N556, 000, property of one Donald Oluwaseun, the owner of Jenite Dine and Wine Restaurant at Ijana Ajara, Badagry.

“The offences contravened Sections 173, and 339 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015,” Okuomose noted.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendants to bail with the sum of N200, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until April 13 for mention. (NAN)