Two men, Abayomi Okanlawon, 51, and Ibrahim Tasiu, 24, were on Thursday docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing bakery equipment worth N11.2 million.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are facing charges of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants with some other persons still at large committed the offences on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at No. 29, Ayodele Ogunkoya St., Ikotun, near Lagos.

Eruada said that Okanlawon, who is a worker in the company stole the bakery equipment, valued at N11.2 million from where it was kept, property of one Abiola Akerele.

The prosecutor said that Tasiu received the stolen equipment and sold some of it.

Eruada said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted them bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until Jan. 23 for mention. (NAN)