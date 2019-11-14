Two unemployed men, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for illegal possession of 50 rounds of live cartridges.

The police charged Ranti Ayaovi, 33 and Ojo Oluode, 54, who both live in Badagry area of Lagos with two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept. 26, at Gbaji Jucntion , along Seme border, Badagry, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the men of the Nigeria Custom Service arrested the defendants during a car search at the Seme checkpoint.

The prosecutor also alleged that fifty rounds of live cartridges were found in their car and they could not give a satisfactory account on how they got them.

Ogu said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendants to bails in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Dec. 4, for mention. (NAN)