An Abeokuta High Court on Thursday sentenced two men, Emeka Celestine and Thankgod Madu to 21 years imprisonment each for using dangerous weapons to rob three persons of their valuables.

Pronouncing judgement, Justice Patricia Oduniyi said that the prosecution proved it case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused were guilty as charged.

Oduniyi held that the evidence presented by the prosecution were tenable.

Oduniyi, therefore, sentenced the duo to 21 years imprisonment each without any option of fines.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, were tried on a three-count charge bordering on Conspiracy and armed robbery.