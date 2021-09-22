From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Two men, Sunday Koffi (21) and Sunday Kossi (25) were, yesterday, sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing 30 tubers of yam in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The duo of the convicts were said to have committed the crime on August 31, 2021, at 12:05pm, at the Alapupu area, Okinni, in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun state. They were convicted on two count charges of conspiracy and stealing, punishable under sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. II, laws of Osun State, 2002.

The prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, said the tubers of yam, property of one AbduWaheed Olatoye, worth N50,000.

The convicts admitted guilty of the crime and prayed the court to be merciful with them, blaming hunger for their action. The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Olatunji M. A., convicted them and sentenced them to 24 months imprisonment on each of the two counts.

