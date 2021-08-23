From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has received over 2,215,832 new registrants in its online registration portal after two weeks into the commencement of the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise.
INEC, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed that the numer of completed registration now stood at 430,363.
Titled “Over two million Nigerians registered online in eight weeks”, the Commission noted:
‘The number of fresh registrants since the launch of the online registration portal on June 28, 2021 has now exceeded two million. As at Monday August 23, 2021, the number of new registrants is 2,215,832.
‘Similarly, four weeks ago, the Commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in our State and Local Government Area offices nationwide. The numer of completed registration now stands at 430,363.
‘Detailed distribution of the online and completed registration by State/FCT, age, gender, occupation and disability has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.
‘Once again, the Commission appeals to all eligible citizens who have not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so.
‘For emphasis, the Commission wishes to reiterate that those who have already registered as voters need not register again. However, those who wish to transfer to another place where they wish to vote in future elections or who have issues with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) may apply online or in-person for resolution.’
