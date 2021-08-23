From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has received over 2,215,832 new registrants in its online registration portal after two weeks into the commencement of the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed that the numer of completed registration now stood at 430,363.

Titled “Over two million Nigerians registered online in eight weeks”, the Commission noted: