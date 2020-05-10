Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two mobile policemen under the Special Protection Union (SPU) were killed during the weekend by suspected armed robbers who ambushed their escort vehicle in Orerokpe area of Delta State.

Daily Sun learnt that the dead officers were attached to a private businessman based in Benin City, Edo State, with business interests in Warri, Delta State.

The businessman along with his wife was said to be coming from Warri when the bandits struck, shooting at the two-convoy vehicle.

While the two escort officers died on the spot, the wife of the businessman sustained severe injuries and eventually on Sunday morning at an undisclosed hospital.

Apart from the casualties, the hoodlums were said to have carted away an undisclosed amount of raw cash from the bullet-ridden vehicles, and the AK-47 rifle of one of the fallen officers.

Contacted in Asaba, Delta State Police Command spokesperson Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.