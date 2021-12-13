The onslaught on traditional rulers in the Southeast continued on Sunday with the abduction of two monarchs in Imo State.

After whisking away the royal fathers, the gunmen also burnt their palaces and vehicles.

The affected traditional rulers are Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen also kidnapped the youth leader of umulolo Okigwe whose name had not been ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Community sources said the operation lasted from 12 midnight till 1am on Sunday.

One of the sources said: “It was something else in the early hours of Sunday. They came in Hilux vehicles and kidnapped the two monarchs and burnt their palaces and vehicles.

“They also kidnapped the youth leader of Umuololo- Okigwe. Eze Ndukwe is the chairman of Council of Traditional rulers in Okigwe LGA.

“He is also the chairman and CEO of Genesis Hotel, Okigwe. Nobody can comprehend this attack. The communities are bewildered, highly confused.”

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Mike Abattam said the Command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

There has been a rise in attacks on the traditional institution in the South-East in recent times.

The traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Edwin Azike, was kidnapped on Thursday and killed on Friday with his corpse dumped at the market square.

The traditional ruler of the Mbutu ancient kingdom, Damian Nwaigwe, was kidnapped on Thursday and released on Saturday.

Also, the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri, Henry Madumere, was kidnapped on November 19, on the way to a public function at Iho in the Ikeduru LGA.

On October 19, hoodlums invaded Njaba LGA council headquarters at Nnenasa and shot at traditional rulers who were having a stakeholders meeting.

While two traditional rulers sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a hospital, two others were killed

