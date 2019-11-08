The police on Friday arraigned two ‘money doublers” who allegedly defrauded a saleswoman of N150,000 in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Okechukwu Micheal, 44, and Kennedy Mukoro, 39, both who reside at Ijaiye, Lagos with two counts of conspiracy and fraud.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 20 at Ketu, Alapere, Lagos.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendants hypnotised the complainant, Mrs Busola Odusote’s saleswoman, one Elizabeth, on her way to the bank.

He alleged that the victim handed over the money to the defendants who promised to ”multiply”it.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendants followed the victim to her house, expecting to get more money but she regained her senses and raised an alarm.

Ayorinde said that the defendants were apprehended with the help of a passerby.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for mention. (NAN)