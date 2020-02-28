Japan’s Health Ministry, on Friday, said two more people have died of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus that originated in China, including one on the Diamond Princess Cruise vessel.

The new deaths raised the total toll to 10 in Japan, including five on the cruise ship.

Meanwhile, the Hokkaido prefectural government found 12 more new coronavirus infections, which brought the total on the Northern Island to 66, the largest among the 47 prefectures, while Japan has seen more than 930 confirmed cases.

This, they said, included 705 on the vessel in the port of Yokohama.

The new cases prompted Hokkaido Governor, Naomichi Suzuki, to declare a state of emergency on the island and ask residents to avoid going out over the weekend. (dpa/NAN)