Two Moroccan truck drivers were killed and another injured by armed men in Didieni commune, 300 km from Malian capital Bamako, Moroccan official news agency MAP reported on Sunday.

The truck drivers were heading towards Bamako carrying goods before they were attacked on Saturday afternoon by a group of armed men hiding behind trees on the side of the road, the agency added.

The armed men were hooded, wearing bulletproof vests and had wireless communication devices, it said.

It added that they left the scene without stealing anything from the victims.

The injured driver was transferred to a local hospital to receive the necessary health care, it said.

Morocco has strong trade relations with the West African countries.

Dozens of Moroccan trucks cross the Sahel route through Mauritania and Mali daily to transport goods between different countries of the region. (Xinhua/NAN)

