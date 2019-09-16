Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists for alleged murder and armed robbery .

The suspects have been on police watch list for over a long time for alleged multiple murder and other criminal offences .

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana who gave accounts of how the suspects were arrested said: “A murder suspect on police wanted list has been arrested. On September 12 following a sustained monitoring, Kehinde Bakare , 23, a prime suspect in connection with the murder of Samuel Ladejo, was arrested in Obalende. A locally-made pistol loaded with two live cartridges was recovered from him.”

It would be recalled that on October 1, 2018 at about 6 am, a lady, Bisi Komolafe , an assistant manager with famous hotel in Ikoyi , reported at the station that one of their staff , Samuel Ladejo , left the hotel to attend a party along Obalende Road, Ikoyi, where he was stabbed in the chest by some boys who escaped while he was rushed to the General Hospital for treatment . The victim later gave up the ghost in the hospital.

The police have also arrested Umukoro Otega in connection with the crime and he would soon be charged to court.

In another development, Elkana said following a sustained monitoring, detectives from the Bariga police station arrested Emmanuel Olatunde , (aka Pastor) 31, at Oremenunu Ibafo Street ,Bariga. The suspect, an ex -convict, was said to be a high-ranking member of Eiye Confraternity, terrorizing people in Bariga and it’s environ. He has linked with a series of robberies and murder cases in Bariga. Police said he was responsible for the murder of one Ahmed Karowi, an Aiye Confraternity kingpin on September 11, 2019.