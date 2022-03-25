By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly raping a 22-year-old lady at the Eleweran area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspects, Seun Orokunle, 38, and Sarumi Sodiq, 28, were arrested following a complaint lodged at Public Complaints Bureau, Abeokuta, by the victim, who reported that she went to the house of Seun Orokunle, her boyfriend who rapped her in company with his friend.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the victim said that on getting to her boyfriend’s house, “she went to the bathroom to take her bath and, unknown to her, the said Seun Orokunle had invited his friend, Sodiq, who came to meet her in the bathroom; dragged her out and the two of them took turn to have sex with her after beaten her thoroughly. After satisfying themselves, Orokunle took her clothes and dipped them in a bucket of water, in order to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.

“She stated further that the duo, who claimed to be cultists, threatened to kill her if she dared report them to anyone. Upon the report, the officer in-charge of PCB, DSP Badmus Opeyemi, detailed his men to go after the two suspects.

They were eventually traced to the Aregbe area of Abeokuta, where they were apprehended. They have confessed to the commission of the crime.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.