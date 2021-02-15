Through Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), a school-based nutrition education programme promoting healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, good hygiene and active lifestyles, Nestlé Nigeria has reached more than 17,000 children annually. Recognizing water as essential for good hygiene, the company has led action to provide clean and safe water in the N4HK beneficiary schools.

The company recently inaugurated two additional water and sanitation projects at Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta, and St. Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo in Obafemi Owode, both in Ogun State, providing 2,000 more people, including educators, learners, as well as individuals and families within the communities access to clean and safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

The managing dirctor of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Wassim, Elhusseini, said, “At Nestlé, we recognise that water is essential for livelihood and wellbeing. This is why we are focused on ensuring that everyone within our immediate communities has access to clean, potable water. This is also important in the N4HK schools because we cannot talk about hygiene without water and sanitation facilities. It is our hope that these facilities will greatly improve the teaching and learning environment in Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta and St Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo, Obafemi Owode.”

In his address at the launch of the WASH facilities at Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said, “Indeed, no government can single-handedly underwrite the cost of sound and effective education service delivery to her citizenry, hence the call of our education friendly Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to all corporate and individual stakeholders to team up with government by investing in education.

“Government is filled with gratitude to Nestle Nigeria Plc for the donation of water and sanitation projects for pupils and teachers of Oke-Ona United School, Abeokuta and St Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo under the N4HK program.

“I am not in any doubt that this will add value to teaching and learning and will indeed accentuate healthy environment in the schools. I charge the direct beneficiaries of this facility to make the best use of this rare opportunity through constant maintenance of the facilities. Indeed, subsequent health report of our pupils must begin to reflect the significance of this monumental investment.”

Also speaking at the commissioning of the WASH facilities at Oke-Ona United School, Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Ganiyu Oladunjoye. said, “The Prince Dapo Abiodun administration has created an unprecedented enabling environment for industries in Ogun State to thrive so that they would be able to meet their social responsibilities of supporting their host communities through infrastructural development.”

“This is evident in the various projects donated by Nestlé to her host communities. This gesture is commendable and highly appreciated by the government and people of Ogun State.”

The administration, educators and learners of both Oke-Ona United School and St Paul’s Anglican School, expressed delight at finally having water and good toilet facilities within their schools.

With the addition of these two new facilities, over 16,000 people living in the communities around Nestlé’s factories in Ogun State and Abaji in the FCT, now have access to clean and safe water.