(dpa/NAN)

Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in Britain.

The Metropolitan Police said Beatrice Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange for organ harvesting of a child.

They both conspired to facilitate the travel of the child with a view to exploitation.

They are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

The child has been taken into care.

Organ harvesting is the illegal practice of removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.

The organs that are usually removed are Kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, pancreas, intestines, hands and face.