Two Nigerians, Taopheek Babayeju and Chigozie Ndekile boosted their credentials recently by joining the elite group of Portfolio Management Professionals by earning the PMI Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) certification.

With just about 800 holders of the certification globally, the duo from iCentra Consulting, became the 7th and 8th respectively to earn the respected certification in Nigeria. The Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP), the highest ranked project management certification by the Project Management Institute (PMI), signifies advanced competency in the coordinated management of one or more portfolios to achieve strategic objectives.

Dr Lambert Ofoegbu, the President of the Project Management Institute, PMI Nigeria, announced the certification of the two new Portfolio Management Professionals in a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday.

He encouraged more organisations and individuals to improve their project management effectiveness to program and portfolio levels by contracting persons with PMI certifications.

“Portfolio Management is the most effective way to implement strategic initiatives, it bridges the gap between strategy and implementation. Portfolio managers align projects, programs and operations with strategic objectives, investing resources in the right work to deliver the expected value. Organizations with mature project portfolio management practices complete 35 percent more of their programs successfully”, the statement read.