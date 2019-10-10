Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two alleged notorious kidnappers have been arrested by the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command. The two suspects, Nelson Waripamo, popularly known as Mandela, and Jackson Dakolo, who have been on police wanted list were alleged to be heads of deadly kidnap gangs that specialised in robbery and were fingered in several high profile kidnappings in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and its environs.

Mandela, 34, and Dakolo, 35, from Gbarantoru community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state were alleged to have collected ransom ranging from N5 million to N20 million from each of their victims. Some of the gang members now on the run are alleged to hail from Azuzuama and Korokorosei communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and Okugbe community in Rivers State.

According to police sources, Mandela, who resides in Onopa in the state capital and married with three children, was alleged to be the brain behind the May 26 abduction of Mrs. Orela Oyibo, the 38-year-old wife of Dr. Charles Oyibo, a lecturer in Niger Delta University. While Mandela was arrested following a tip-off, Dakolo walked into police net when he visited the operational headquarters of the Operation Puff Adder to secure the release of his cousin arrested for robbery.