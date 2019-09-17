Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two notorious cultists for alleged murder and armed robbery.

The suspects have been on the police watch list for a long period of time for multiple murder and other criminal offences.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, who gave graphic accounts how the suspects were arrested, said, “A murder suspect on police wanted list has been arrested.

“On September 12, following a sustained monitoring, Bakare, 23, a prime suspect in connection with the murder of Samuel Ladejo, was arrested at Obalende.

“ A locally made pistol loaded with two live cartridges was recovered from him.

“It could be recalled that on October 1, 2018, at about 6am, a female, Bisi Komolafe, assistant manager of Famous Hotel, at No. 36, Obalende Road, Ikoyi, reported at the station that one of their staff, Samuel Ladejo, left the hotel to attend a party along Obalende road, Ikoyi, where he was stabbed in the chest by some boys who are now at large while he was rush to the general hospital for treatment. The victim later gave up the ghost in the hospital.”

The police also arrested Otega in connection with the crime and he would soon be charged to court.

In another development, Elkana said, following sustained monitoring, detectives from the Bariga Police Station arrested Olatunde (aka Pastor), 31, at Oremenunu Ibafo Street, Bariga. The suspect, an ex-convict, was a high-ranking member of Eiye Confraternity terrorising people in Bariga and environs. He was linked to a series of robberies and murder cases in Bariga.

He was said to be responsible for the murder of Ahmed Karowi, an Aiye Confraternity kingpin, who was killed on September 11.

The police are investigating and the suspect would soon be charged to court.