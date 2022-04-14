From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Five people were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident which occurred at about 6:30am, yesterday, at the Nawfia axis of the Awka – Onitsha Expressway in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The acting Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), DRC Margaret Onabe, in a statement, said that a Toyota Highlander with registration number: BMR570BE, and a Toyota Hiace bus with no registration number were involved in the auto crash.

Onabe, who disclosed that the accident occurred due to over speeding, said that the two vehicles burnt completely with their occupants in it.

“According to an eyewitness report, the bus driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the Highlander from behind, crashed and both vehicles caught fire.

“Five people compromising (two male adults and three female adults) were involved in the crash. Five (two male adults, and three female adults) were killed (burnt completely).

“As at the time of filing this report, the fire service has been able to put off the fire. FRSC Rescue team from RS5.3 Sector Command Awka, are on ground managing traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is removed.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, commiserates with the families of the dead victims and sends his prayers to the victims repose souls (sic).”

