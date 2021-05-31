From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has cried out to the Inspector- General of Police(IGP) Usman Alkali to save two members of his political family, Casmir Ugbor and Ojukwu Ukonu who he said were wrongly arrested and linked as suspects of the jailbreak of April,5.

The two suspects in the police custody according to a statement he released through his media adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, were arrested alongside their wives for offence he said they never committed. Okorocha claimed that their only offence was that they belong to his political family.

Okorocha has also faulted the police on the date it stated they arrested the duo, insisting that they were arrested three weeks ago and not May, 27 as they claimed in their recent press Statement.

Okorocha, said: “We called on the Commissioner of Police to release Ojukwu Ukonu and Ugbor Casmir because we knew and still know that their arrest, was part of the relentless effort to add none existent flesh to the mentioning of Senator Rochas Okorocha’s name by the state government 24hours after the Police Headquarters and Correctional Centre, Owerri attacks happened. We equally claimed that they were arrested and detained on the strength of the petition said to have been written by the state government, in which the names of Okorocha’s political associates and members of his large political family were listed for arrest.”