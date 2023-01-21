From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state Police in collaboration with Sister Security Agencies, have rescued two females among the six pupils that were abducted yesterday at LEA Primary school, Alwaza Village, Doma LGA namely: Vision umbugadu judge and Peace Amos.

According to a statement by the PPRO DSP Ramhan Nansel on Saturday saying the pupils were rescued at about 2:30 o’clock at Sabon Kwara village, Jenkwe Development Area of Obi LGA, Nasarawa State, due to sustained pressure mounted on the abductors by the combined search and rescue team.

He said the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be handed over to DOMA LGA chairman to reunite them with their parents.

The police however said relentless efforts is ongoing to rescue the other 4 pupils still in captivity unhurt, and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.