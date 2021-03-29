The police said they have arrested two pastors and 14 other suspects in connection with the recent killing of police officers in parts of the South East.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, yesterday, said that among those arrested were two members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as two pastors in Imo state.

At least, 14 police officers were killed in the South East in the last three months in 11 different attacks.

In a statement, he said the police arrested the 16 after investigations “clearly established and linked the suspects to several incidents of attacks and murder of security personnel.”

“The suspects – Ugochukwu Samuel a.k.a Biggy, a 28-year-old native of Arochukwu LGA in Abia State; Raphael Idang, 31-year-old native of Odukpani LGA of Cross River state; Cletus Nwachukwu Egole aka ‘Alewa’, 60-year-old native of Orlu in Imo State; Michael Uba, 33, from Imo State; and 12 others, in the course of investigation, were implicated in multiple felonies committed across several states in the South-Eastern part of the Federation,” the statement read.

“A total of nine AK47 rifles, five other sophisticated firearms, 17 AK47 Magazines, 549 AK47 live ammunition, 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), camouflage bullet proof vests, walkie talkies and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.”

The police said Samuel and Idang were among two groups that killed three police officers during separate attacks in December and January.

“Both suspects confessed to being active members of IPOB and ESN,” it added.

Also arrested were Cletus Egole, identified as a pastor with the Holy Blessed Trinity Sabbath Church in Imo state, as well as Michael Uba, a prophet with the Association of Jewish Faith.

They were identified as being among the masterminds of the various attacks on security personnel “in addition to providing spiritual cover for the gang.”