Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two officials of the Benue State Pensions office, Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omaku, have been dragged before a Benue State High Court judge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office.

The duo were arraigned yesterday before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19million.

According to EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, one of the suspects, Charles, is a former vice chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) while Omaku is a former branch chairman of the union, Benue State chapter.

The two suspects were arraigned on two-count charges bordering on fraud to which they pleaded not guilty.

After their pleas, prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked the court for a commencement date of trial, while Barnabas Iorheghem, who appeared for the first defendant (Charles) urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms, noting that the defendant has been on EFCC’s administrative bail and has not failed to respond to any of the Commission’s invitations.